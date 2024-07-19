Demystifying AG Mortgage IT: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of AG Mortgage IT (NYSE:MITT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated AG Mortgage IT and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $7.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $8.50 and a low estimate of $7.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $7.40, the current average has increased by 5.41%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of AG Mortgage IT's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trevor Cranston JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $8.50 $7.50 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $7.50 $7.50 Trevor Cranston JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $7.50 $7.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $7.50 $7.00 Jason Weaver JonesTrading Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AG Mortgage IT. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AG Mortgage IT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AG Mortgage IT's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of AG Mortgage IT's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know AG Mortgage IT Better

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It focuses on investing in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of residential mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. Its objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term through dividends and capital appreciation. It also focuses on investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a government sponsored enterprise.

Key Indicators: AG Mortgage IT's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AG Mortgage IT's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.86% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: AG Mortgage IT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 65.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AG Mortgage IT's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AG Mortgage IT's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AG Mortgage IT's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 18.26. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

