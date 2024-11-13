Demopolis Equity Partners announces strategic partnership with TPG

Demopolis Equity Partners, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to receive a strategic minority investment from TPG (TPG) TPG will invest in Demopolis through TPG NEXT, its strategy focused on seeding and scaling the next generation of investment firms by providing growth capital and operational and investment support. “Tim and his team bring a unique combination of professional experiences that position Demopolis as a partner of choice to management teams and founders,” said Pamela Pavkov, Managing Partner of TPG NEXT. “Their distinct approach has resulted in strong success previously as an independent sponsor, and we’re excited to work together in this next stage of growth to support and scale the Demopolis platform.” Through its partnership with TPG, Demopolis will gain access to a suite of strategic and operational capabilities to support the firm’s expansion, including areas such as capital formation, capital markets, investment sourcing, and diligence. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

