De.mem Limited Achieves Record Cash Receipts and Growth

De.mem Limited has reported record-breaking cash receipts of $7.44 million for the September 2024 quarter, marking the highest in the company’s history. The industrial water treatment firm also achieved positive operating cash flow and continues to display strong growth momentum with 22 consecutive quarters of cash receipts growth. The successful integration of recent acquisitions is contributing to their promising financial outlook for the year.

