Deluxe Strengthens Financial Position with Strategic Agreements

December 03, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Deluxe ( (DLX) ) has provided an update.

Deluxe Corporation has successfully closed a $450 million senior secured notes offering due 2029, with an interest rate of 8.125%. Alongside, they amended their credit agreement to include a $400 million revolving credit facility and a $500 million term loan, aimed at refinancing and covering transaction costs. This strategic financial move supports Deluxe’s ongoing growth and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for businesses and financial institutions.

