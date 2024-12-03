Deluxe Strengthens Financial Position with Strategic Agreements

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Deluxe ( (DLX) ) has provided an update.
Deluxe Corporation has successfully closed a $450 million senior secured notes offering due 2029, with an interest rate of 8.125%. Alongside, they amended their credit agreement to include a $400 million revolving credit facility and a $500 million term loan, aimed at refinancing and covering transaction costs. This strategic financial move supports Deluxe’s ongoing growth and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for businesses and financial institutions.
