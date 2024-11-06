Deluxe reports Q3 adjusted EPS 84c, consensus 74c

Reports Q3 revenue $528.4M, consensus $525.82M. “We continued to deliver on core earnings and cash flow growth objectives during the third quarter, demonstrating progress across our value-capture initiatives, as comparable adjusted EBITDA growth outpaced revenue for the third consecutive quarter,” said Barry McCarthy, President and CEO of Deluxe (DLX). “Revenue growth across the Merchant Services and B2B Payments segments during the quarter complemented Data Solutions continued strong year-to-date expansion, positioning our growth platforms well for future acceleration as our enterprise transformation toward Payments and Data evolves.”

