Deluxe To Offer $400 Mln Of Senior Notes; Pre-Market Stock Up

November 18, 2024 — 08:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Deluxe Corp. (DLX), a payments and data company, announced on Monday that it will be offering $400 million of Senior Secured Notes due 2029 in a private placement.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under its new senior secured credit facilities, to refinance its term A loan facility and its revolving credit facility, and to pay transaction fees and expenses.

DLX was up by 5 percent at $24.37 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

