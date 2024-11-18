Deluxe Announces $400 Million Senior Notes Offering

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An announcement from Deluxe ( (DLX) ) is now available.

Deluxe Corporation plans to offer $400 million in senior secured notes due 2029 to qualified institutional buyers and certain non-U.S. persons, aiming to refinance existing loan facilities and cover transaction costs. This move aligns with Deluxe’s strategy to leverage its extensive scale and distribution for sustained growth amidst potential economic uncertainties and industry challenges.

