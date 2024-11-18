News & Insights

Stocks

Deluxe Announces $400 Million Senior Notes Offering

November 18, 2024 — 08:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An announcement from Deluxe ( (DLX) ) is now available.

Deluxe Corporation plans to offer $400 million in senior secured notes due 2029 to qualified institutional buyers and certain non-U.S. persons, aiming to refinance existing loan facilities and cover transaction costs. This move aligns with Deluxe’s strategy to leverage its extensive scale and distribution for sustained growth amidst potential economic uncertainties and industry challenges.

See more insights into DLX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.