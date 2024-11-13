Delta says internal directory leaked in third party data breach, AJC reports

Delta Air Lines (DAL) acknowledged that information from its internal directory was leaked in a data breach of a third party, but said it did not include any sensitive employee information, reported Kelly Yamanouchi for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The data included “things like names, contact information and office location,” but no sensitive personal data, according to the airline.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DAL:
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rolls Out New Discount Store
- Delta Air Lines price target raised to $77 from $56 at Seaport Research
- Delta Air Lines price target raised to $75 from $59 at TD Cowen
- Delta Air Lines price target raised to $72 from $60 at BofA
- Delta Air Lines price target raised to $72 from $58 at Jefferies
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.