Delta says internal directory leaked in third party data breach, AJC reports

Delta Air Lines (DAL) acknowledged that information from its internal directory was leaked in a data breach of a third party, but said it did not include any sensitive employee information, reported Kelly Yamanouchi for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The data included “things like names, contact information and office location,” but no sensitive personal data, according to the airline.

