Delta says internal directory leaked in third party data breach, AJC reports

November 13, 2024 — 03:43 pm EST

Delta Air Lines (DAL) acknowledged that information from its internal directory was leaked in a data breach of a third party, but said it did not include any sensitive employee information, reported Kelly Yamanouchi for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The data included “things like names, contact information and office location,” but no sensitive personal data, according to the airline.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

