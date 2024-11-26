Delta Resources Secures Permits and Grants Stock Options

Delta Resources (TSE:DLTA) has released an update.

Delta Resources Limited has secured exploration permits for their Delta-1 Expanded property in Thunder Bay, Ontario, paving the way for early-stage mineral exploration activities, including diamond drilling. The company also announced the granting of 4,005,000 stock options to management and staff, exercisable at $0.20 for three years.

