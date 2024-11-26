Delta Resources Secures Permits and Grants Stock Options

Delta Resources (TSE:DLTA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Delta Resources Limited has secured exploration permits for their Delta-1 Expanded property in Thunder Bay, Ontario, paving the way for early-stage mineral exploration activities, including diamond drilling. The company also announced the granting of 4,005,000 stock options to management and staff, exercisable at $0.20 for three years.
For further insights into TSE:DLTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- BTCC, WGMI: 2 Bitcoin ETFs for Crypto Exposure
- Shareholder Alert for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)
- Netflix Wins Shareholder Lawsuit Alleging Misleading Growth Forecasts
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.