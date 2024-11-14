Delta Lithium Limited Updates Securities Quotation

Delta Lithium Limited (AU:DLI) has released an update.

Delta Lithium Limited has updated its securities quotation, correcting the issued price per security. This adjustment follows a previous announcement made just a day earlier, reflecting the company’s commitment to accurate and transparent financial reporting. Investors in the lithium market may find these updates crucial as they assess the company’s market position.

