Delta Lithium Boosts Gold and Lithium Prospects

October 29, 2024 — 10:47 pm EDT

Delta Lithium Limited (AU:DLI) has released an update.

Delta Lithium Limited has secured key permits for its Mt Ida Gold Project, aiming to capitalize on favorable gold prices by exploring optimal monetization strategies and expanding its gold resource. The company is advancing its lithium exploration at the Yinnetharra Project, reporting significant findings and initiating a strategic review with Bell Potter as a financial advisor. These developments align with Delta’s strategy to become a major lithium producer while enhancing shareholder value.

