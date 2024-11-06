News & Insights

Delta Apparel Faces Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Challenges

November 06, 2024 — 05:10 pm EST

Delta Apparel ( (DLAPQ) ) has shared an update.

Delta Apparel, Inc. is undergoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, cautioning investors that trading in its stock is highly speculative and carries significant risk. The company warns stakeholders that they might face substantial losses, given the uncertain outcomes of the bankruptcy case. It also advises against relying too heavily on its monthly operating report, as it is not prepared for investment decisions and may not fully reflect the company’s financial condition.

