Delta Air Lines Capitalizes on Sustainability and Innovation

Delta Air Lines’ DAL contribution to sustainability is commendable. The company has an encouraging track record for expansion and shareholder-friendly initiatives. However, DAL is grappling with elevated operating expenses.

Factors Favoring DAL

Delta's initiatives in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and education highlight its commitment to environmental responsibility and workforce development. Partnering with Flint Hills Resources for a SAF blending facility in Minneapolis and sponsoring the inaugural SAF flight during Climate Week underscore its leadership in sustainability. The Carbon Council's fuel optimization efforts and programs like the Sustainable Skies Challenge and WING flight demonstrate Delta’s dedication to inspiring the next generation, particularly girls, in aviation.

Delta’s status as the most on-time airline year to date highlights its commitment to operational excellence. The delivery of 27 new aircraft enhances its fleet in the September end quarter of 2024, supporting an ambitious Transatlantic summer schedule for 2025 with more than 700 weekly flights and seven new routes.

Codeshare agreements with Scandinavian Airlines and Saudia Airlines expand connectivity, while nonstop service from Salt Lake City to Incheon and new routes from Austin and Mexico increase travel options. These initiatives underscore Delta’s focus on improving customer experience and expanding its global reach.

Delta’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders via dividends and buybacks is encouraging. In June 2024, the airline announced a 50 percent increase in its quarterly dividend, beginning in the September quarter of 2024. This was the first dividend increase announced by DAL since its resumption of quarterly dividend payments last year following the COVID-19-induced hiatus. The new quarterly dividend has become 15 cents per share (annualized 60 cents per share).

Some other dividend-paying stocks in the Zacks Transportation Sectorare Norfolk Southern NSC and Canadian National Railway CNI. In 2023, NSC returned $1.85 billion to shareholders through a combination of dividends ($1.23 billion) and share buybacks ($622 million). Meanwhile, CNI paid dividends of C$2.07 billion and repurchased shares worth C$4.55 billion in the same time frame.

Dividend stocks generally belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to significant market swings and act as a hedge against uncertainty-induced stock market volatility, as is the case currently. They offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.

DAL: Key Risks to Watch

Operating expenses represent a key input cost for any transportation player, and Delta Air Lines is no exception. The current scenario of increasing operating costs does not bode well as far as bottom-line growth is concerned.

In the third quarter of 2024, labor costs, comprising salaries and related expenses and accounting for 29.6% of the total operating costs, surged 13% year over year.

