Delta Air Lines Boosts Shareholder Returns With 15% Dividend Hike

In a shareholder-friendly move, Delta Air Lines’ DAL board of directors approved a dividend hike of 15%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to 21.50 cents per share (86 cents annualized) from 18.75 cents (75 cents annualized). The raised dividend will be paid out on July 30, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2026. The move underscores DAL's strong financial position and robust cash-flow generation, highlighting its commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

Shares of DAL performed well on the bourse on June 18, 2026, closing the trading session at $84.18 per share, up 2.4% from the previous day's closing. The surge comes on the heels of the dividend hike announcement by Delta’s board of directors, reflecting investor confidence in the stock.

The company has consistently increased its dividend since reinstating shareholder payouts in 2023, raising its quarterly dividend by 50% to 15 cents per share in 2024, followed by a 25% increase to 18.75 cents per share in 2025 and a further 15% hike to 21.50 cents per share in 2026. Overall, the quarterly dividend has more than doubled from its 2023 level, reflecting Delta Air Lines' strengthening financial position, robust cash-flow generation and commitment to enhancing shareholder returns.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Dividend (TTM)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. dividend-ttm | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Dividend-paying stocks provide a solid income stream and have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like DAL, are safe bets for creating wealth, as the payouts generally act as a hedge against economic uncertainty, as in the current scenario.

Overall, Delta Air Lines is benefiting from resilient travel demand, particularly in premium and international markets, which continues to support its revenue growth and cash generation. Backed by a strong financial position, the airline remains well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders through dividend growth and other capital-return initiatives. We believe such shareholder-friendly initiatives should boost investor confidence and positively impact this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’s bottom line.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Delta is not the only player in the Zacks Transportation sector that has rewarded its shareholders through dividend payouts or share buyback programs. To name a few, SkyWest, Inc. SKYW, reflecting its shareholder-friendly stance, increased its existing repurchase plan by $250 million in May 2025. SkyWest repurchased 783,000 shares for $75 million during the first quarter of 2026.

As of March 31, 2026, SkyWest had $138 million available under its current share repurchase program. Buybacks not only reduce the total outstanding share count, thereby increasing earnings per share, but also signal management's belief in the intrinsic value of the stock.

Similarly, Expeditors International of Washington's EXPD announcement of a 5% increase in its semi-annual dividend in May 2026 to $0.81 per share, coupled with its recently authorized $3 billion share repurchase program, underscores the company's strong financial position and commitment to shareholder returns. Having returned nearly $2 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks since 2024, Expeditors continues to leverage its robust cash generation and balance sheet strength to enhance shareholder value while maintaining its long-standing status as a dividend aristocrat.

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Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.