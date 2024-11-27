Delorean Corporation’s Transformative Growth in Bioenergy

Delorean Corporation Ltd (AU:DEL) has released an update.

Delorean Corporation has marked a transformational year in FY2024, achieving record profits and securing strategic partnerships to advance its Build-Own-Operate bioenergy projects. With increasing demand for green gas and the completion of significant facilities in New Zealand and Victoria, Delorean is well-positioned to capitalize on the emerging biomethane market in Australia. As the company continues to expand its bioenergy infrastructure, it aims to achieve significant revenue growth and an enterprise value of $300 million by FY2028.

