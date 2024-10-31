Delorean Corporation Expands in Bioenergy and Renewables

Delorean Corporation Ltd (AU:DEL) has released an update.

Delorean Corporation Ltd is making strides in the bioenergy sector, having secured a $30 million funding agreement to support its first build, own, operate bioenergy project. The company is actively advancing several projects, including the $53 million Yarra Valley Water food waste to energy project and the SA1 Project, with plans to finalize investments soon. With a strong cash balance and growing demand for renewable natural gas, Delorean is well-positioned to capitalize on the scarce renewable gas market.

For further insights into AU:DEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.