Delorean Corporation Expands in Bioenergy and Renewables

October 31, 2024 — 05:39 pm EDT

Delorean Corporation Ltd (AU:DEL) has released an update.

Delorean Corporation Ltd is making strides in the bioenergy sector, having secured a $30 million funding agreement to support its first build, own, operate bioenergy project. The company is actively advancing several projects, including the $53 million Yarra Valley Water food waste to energy project and the SA1 Project, with plans to finalize investments soon. With a strong cash balance and growing demand for renewable natural gas, Delorean is well-positioned to capitalize on the scarce renewable gas market.

