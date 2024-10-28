Delorean Corporation Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Delorean Corporation Ltd (AU:DEL) has released an update.

Delorean Corporation Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 28, 2024, with voting instructions required by November 26. The meeting will also be accessible via a webinar for those unable to attend in person, though voting must be completed in advance. Shareholders are urged to review the meeting notice in full and consult advisors if needed.

