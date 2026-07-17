Dell Technologies vs. NVIDIA: Which Artificial Intelligence Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Dell Technologies maintains a strong foothold in enterprise infrastructure with growing demand for AI-optimized server solutions.

NVIDIA remains the dominant force in the high-margin semiconductor market, powered by its pervasive CUDA software platform.

Which technology giant offers the most compelling value for investors looking toward the second half of the decade?

10 stocks we like better than Dell Technologies ›

Choosing between established hardware leaders and high-growth chipmakers requires balancing value with momentum. Should you bet on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) or the chip powerhouse NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) for your portfolio?

Dell provides critical end-to-end IT solutions for enterprises, while NVIDIA designs the sophisticated semiconductors powering the global artificial intelligence boom. Both companies are central to modern computing infrastructure, yet they offer vastly different risk and reward profiles for individual investors looking to capitalize on the next wave of digital transformation.

The case for Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies sells a vast range of hardware including laptops, servers, and storage solutions. They serve a diverse customer base ranging from small businesses to massive government agencies, recently securing a $9.7 billion contract with the Pentagon. The company also recently ended a distribution partnership with Arrow Electronics-owned Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions to streamline its go-to-market strategy.

In its 2026 fiscal year (FY) ended Jan. 30, revenue reached $113.5 billion, representing a growth of 18.8% over the previous year. Net income for the same period was $5.9 billion. This performance follows a steady three-year trend of rising sales and improved net margins for the hardware giant.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the current ratio was 0.9x, a metric comparing short-term assets to liabilities. The debt-to-equity ratio was -12.8x, which means total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. This is a result of Dell’s aggressive stock repurchase program, reducing the number of shares. Free cash flow, defined as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, reached $8.6 billion for the year.

The case for NVIDIA

NVIDIA engineers high-performance chips and software for accelerated computing and artificial intelligence. They provide the backbone for the semiconductor stocks industry through their ubiquitous CUDA software platform. The company supports over 7.5 million developers and recently acquired Kumo AI in June 2026 to enhance its predictive modeling capabilities.

In FY 2026, revenue reached $215.9 billion, a significant 65.5% increase compared to the prior fiscal year. Net income for the period was $120.1 billion, resulting in a net margin of 55.6%. This explosive growth reflects the massive demand for specialized chips used in generative AI applications.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the current ratio was 3.9x, indicating a strong ability to cover short-term debts using liquid assets. The debt-to-equity ratio was 0.1x, suggesting a conservative level of debt relative to equity. Free cash flow for the year reached $96.7 billion, providing ample capital for further innovation.

Risk profile comparison

Dell faces intense competition in the AI-optimized server market, where it must execute flawlessly to maintain market share. Its heavy reliance on a concentrated group of third-party suppliers creates vulnerability to geopolitical shocks or component shortages. Furthermore, the company faces a $70 million lawsuit over server pricing, illustrating the legal risks inherent in complex enterprise contracts.

Geopolitical tensions and export controls represent major hurdles for NVIDIA, as U.S. government restrictions limit sales to certain regions like China. The company also depends on TSMC for chip fabrication, meaning any disruption in Asia could halt production. Additionally, NVIDIA faces growing competition from the likes of AMD and Amazon, the latter of which is developing its own internal AI chips.

Valuation comparison

Dell looks cheaper on a P/S ratio basis, while both carry similar Forward P/E multiples.

Metric Dell Technologies NVIDIA Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 21.7x 22.8x 33.8x P/S ratio 2.3x 23.0x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

In comparing Dell and NVIDIA, the irony is that, while the latter’s shares are up less than 10% in 2026, Dell’s stock has soared over 200% in that time thanks to strong sales of computer servers housing NVIDIA products.

Dell reported record revenue of $43.8 billion for its fiscal first quarter, ended May 1, which represents an outstanding 88% year-over-year increase. AI requires enormous computing power to operate, and as businesses ramp up AI adoption, Dell is poised to see ongoing sales growth.

That same tailwind should bode well for NVIDIA’s business too. However, Wall Street already has sky-high expectations of the semiconductor giant, making any share price increase difficult to attain. That’s why Dell stock looks like an attractive investment.

Even so, for the long-term investor, NVIDIA remains the better stock to buy. That’s because the company possesses many advantages. It’s the leader in AI chips, and its market share won’t be impacted any time soon because its CUDA software has become an industry standard. It continues to evolve its AI solutions and is even investing in quantum computing. Its financials are stronger than Dell’s. These factors mean its business is likely to outlast the current AI boom that is propelling Dell’s sales right now.

Should you buy stock in Dell Technologies right now?

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Dell Technologies, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.