Dell Technologies vs. Marvell Technology: Which Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Dell Technologies dominates the enterprise hardware market and has become a major provider of AI-optimized server infrastructure.

Marvell Technology focuses on high-growth networking and custom silicon solutions for AI data centers with significant net margin expansion.

Which technology powerhouse belongs in your portfolio as the artificial intelligence build-out continues?

10 stocks we like better than Dell Technologies ›

With artificial intelligence reshaping the global economy, investors are weighing the merits of hardware titan Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and semiconductor specialist Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to capture this historic market growth.

Dell provides the essential servers and storage systems that power modern data centers, while Marvell designs the sophisticated networking chips and custom silicon that make high-speed computing possible. Both companies are central to the expansion of infrastructure, though they operate at different stages of the technology supply chain.

The case for Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies sells a massive range of hardware including personal computers, servers, storage units, and edge computing software. Its go-to-market strategy uses a direct sales force alongside a global network of resellers and distributors who generate approximately 40% of its net revenue. It serves large global enterprises and government agencies, though it recently terminated its distribution deal with Arrow Electronics-owned Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions and no longer acts as a standalone distributor for Broadcom’s VMware products.

In its 2026 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $113.5 billion, which represents an increase of 18.8% compared to the previous fiscal year. This growth was accompanied by a net income of $5.9 billion for the same period. The company has seen a steady rise in profitability, with its net margin improving to 5.2% as it integrates more high-value AI servers into its product mix.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was -12.8x, meaning total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. This is due to Dell’s aggressive stock repurchase program causing a reduction in shares. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term obligations with short-term assets, was 0.9x. Dell generated $8.6 billion in free cash flow, which is the cash remaining after paying for operating costs and capital investments, providing significant capital for shareholder returns.

The case for Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology designs semiconductors for data infrastructure, focusing on networking, accelerated compute, and storage solutions. The company is a key player among semiconductor stocks because of its focus on custom silicon for high-speed data centers. Marvell relies on a concentrated customer base, with one distributor accounting for 37% of revenue and a single direct customer providing 14%.

In FY 2026, revenue reached $8.2 billion, representing a significant growth of 42% year over year. The company reported net income of $2.7 billion, a major shift from the net losses reported in the prior two fiscal years. Its net margin reached 32.6% as demand for AI-optimized networking equipment and custom chip designs surged across the industry.

For the fiscal year ended in January 2026, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.3x, while the current ratio was 2.0x. Marvell produced $1.4 billion in free cash flow. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) represented 33.8% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Dell faces intense competition in the AI infrastructure market where pricing pressures from cloud providers can impact net margin. The company also deals with supply chain reliance on third-party manufacturers in Asia, increasing the threat of operational disruptions. Additionally, Michael Dell and Silver Lake maintain majority voting power, which limits the influence of Class C common stock holders regarding corporate governance and stock liquidity.

Marvell faces significant geopolitical and trade risks, especially regarding export controls and its dependence on Taiwan-based foundries. There is also a risk of insourcing, where large cloud providers, such as Amazon, might develop their own chips instead of using Marvell designs. Furthermore, the company must successfully integrate recent acquisitions like Celestial AI to justify its capital spending and realize anticipated synergies.

Valuation comparison

Dell currently trades at a significantly lower P/S ratio and Forward P/E than Marvell, reflecting its different growth profile and business model.

Metric Dell Technologies Marvell Technology Forward P/E 21.9x 51.3x P/S ratio 2.4x 22.2x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Dell and Marvell stocks have gotten pricey in 2026 compared to last year. Both hit 52-week highs in June thanks to the massive sales growth generated by AI-hungry customers. Dell appears to be the better buy given its far lower valuation.

However, Dell’s thin net margin of 5% leaves little room for error. While the company enjoyed record revenue of $43.8 billion, up 88% year over year, in its fiscal first quarter ended May 1, its cost to produce that revenue was $36.1 billion. This means any increase in its costs can quickly erode its profits. Moreover, Dell faces stiff competition, putting further pressure on its margins as it must maintain competitive pricing.

Marvell also experienced record sales in its fiscal Q1 ended May 12, reaching $2.4 billion, which represents 28% year-over-year growth. Yet its cost of goods sold was $1.2 billion, allowing it to keep a much larger portion of revenue as profit. Since it produces custom components for customers, it isn’t facing the same competitive pressures as Dell. As a result, Marvell is the better stock to buy. Given its higher valuation, wait for a share price dip to purchase.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Amazon, Broadcom, Dell Technologies, and Marvell Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Broadcom, and Marvell Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.