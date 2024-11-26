Dell Technologies says expects multiple tailwinds that support growth in FY26

Says PC refresh continues to move out. Says Windows 10 end of life is coming. Says AI shipments are unpredictable. Says Blackwell is in production and ramping up. Says expects storage marketplace to grow in FY26.
- Dell Technologies sees Q4 EPS $2.50 +/- 10c, consensus $2.64
- Dell Technologies sees FY25 EPS $7.81, consensus $7.86
- DELL Earnings: Shares Sink amid Revenue Miss
- Dell Technologies reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.15, consensus $2.06
- Dell Technologies reports Q3 Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue of $11.4B
