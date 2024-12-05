News & Insights

Stocks

Deliveroo Announces Board Committee Reshuffle

December 05, 2024 — 11:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo plc has announced a change in its board committee, with Rick Medlock stepping down from the Remuneration Committee effective December 31, 2024, while he continues in his roles as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. This move marks a strategic shift within the company’s governance structure.

