Deliveroo Announces Board Committee Reshuffle

Deliveroo plc has announced a change in its board committee, with Rick Medlock stepping down from the Remuneration Committee effective December 31, 2024, while he continues in his roles as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. This move marks a strategic shift within the company’s governance structure.

