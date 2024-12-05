Deliveroo Announces Board Committee Reshuffle

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Deliveroo plc has announced a change in its board committee, with Rick Medlock stepping down from the Remuneration Committee effective December 31, 2024, while he continues in his roles as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. This move marks a strategic shift within the company’s governance structure.
For further insights into GB:ROO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.