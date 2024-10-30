News & Insights

Delfingen Foundation Tackles Plastic Waste in Philippines

October 30, 2024 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Delfingen Industry SA (FR:ALDEL) has released an update.

Delfingen Foundation has partnered with Plastic Odyssey to combat plastic pollution by installing two micro-factories in the Philippines, aiming to recycle plastic waste and empower local entrepreneurs. This initiative will transform coastal plastic waste into valuable raw materials and promote sustainable practices through technical support and training. The project includes awareness campaigns and educational activities to highlight the impact of plastic pollution.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

