Delek Logistics reports Q3 EPS 71c, consensus 84c

Reports Q3 revenue $ $214.1M, consensus $$264.05M .”Our recent equity offering allows us to bring forward additional growth opportunities and strengthen our position in the Delaware basin. We will continue to strengthen and grow DKL through a prudent management of liquidity and leverage,” Mr. Soreq continued. DKL reported third quarter 2024 net income attributable to limited partners of $33.7 million, or $0.71 per diluted common limited partner unit. The third quarter 2024 net income attributable to limited partners included $8.7 million of transaction costs and impacts of sales-type lease accounting. This compares to net income attributable to limited partners of $34.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the third quarter 2023. Net cash provided in operating activities was $24.9 million in the third quarter 2024 compared to $46.8 million in the third quarter 2023. Distributable cash flow, as adjusted was $62.0 million in the third quarter 2024, compared to $61.4 million in the third quarter 2023. For the third quarter 2024, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $69.2 million compared to $98.2 million in the third quarter 2023. The third quarter 2024 EBITDA included $8.7 million of transaction costs and impacts of sales-type lease accounting. For the third quarter 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $106.8 million compared to $98.2 million in the third quarter 2023.

