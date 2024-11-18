News & Insights

Delek Logistics price target raised to $50 from $46 at Truist

November 18, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Truist analyst Neal Dingmann raised the firm’s price target on Delek Logistics (DKL) to $50 from $46 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company has recently completed several strategic deals on top of solid organic activity during the quarter, and the firm is “especially positive” on Delek’s prospects to drive its higher margin third party business, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Delek units could get a material boost from if/when the Alerian MLP ETF is rebalanced, as a number of members have already dropped out and various others have a substantial weighting, the firm adds.

