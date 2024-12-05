Delecta Limited’s Director Increases Stake with Major Share Acquisition

Delecta Limited (AU:MOM) has released an update.

Delecta Limited recently announced a significant change in its director’s interest, with Malcolm Raymond Day acquiring 83,333,333 ordinary shares through a conversion of loans. This move, approved by shareholders, highlights the company’s ongoing financial strategies and potential growth opportunities. Such changes are likely to attract the attention of investors keen on tracking stock performance and corporate governance.

