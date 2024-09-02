Delcath Systems Stock Gains on Positive CHEMOSAT Melanoma Data

Delcath Systems, Inc. ( DCTH ) announced the publication of a clinical study in Therapeutic Advances in Medical Oncology. The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Tübingen, Germany, demonstrates that Delcath’s CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System significantly improves melanoma-specific survival (MSS) in patients with liver metastases from uveal melanoma when used as a first-line therapy.

This retrospective study analyzed 167 patients diagnosed between 2005 and 2021 and found that those receiving liver-directed therapies, including CHEMOSAT, had notably better survival outcomes than those treated with systemic therapies.

Delcath Systems specializes in interventional oncology, particularly for primary and metastatic liver cancers. Its key products include HEPZATO KIT and CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System. In Europe, the CHEMOSAT device is used for similar purposes but regulated as a Class III medical device.

Shares of DCTH were up 2% in pre-market trading following the news last Friday.

Significance of Delcath Systems’ CHEMOSAT

Per Delcath Systems, this study underscores the vital role of liver-directed therapies in extending survival for patients with uveal melanoma metastasized to the liver. The findings highlight Delcath's ongoing impact on advancing cancer treatment and improving patient outcomes, particularly in challenging cases like uveal melanoma. The significant survival advantage demonstrated by CHEMOSAT marks a promising development in the therapeutic approach to metastatic liver cancers.

More News on Delcath Systems’ CHEMOSAT Study Results

The study showed that patients treated with liver-directed therapies, including Delcath's CHEMOSAT, had a median melanoma-specific survival (MSS) of 28 months, significantly higher than the 10 months for those on systemic therapies. Notably, the MSS improved further for those treated between 2016 and 2021, reaching 30 months.

The study also revealed a growing adoption of CHEMOSAT, with its use increasing from eight patients between 2005 and 2015 to 30 between 2016 and 2021, reflecting its rising preference as a treatment for metastatic uveal melanoma.

Market Prospects Favoring DCTH

Per a report in Grand View Research, the global liver metastases treatment marketsize is estimated to be $1.74 billion in 2024. It is anticipated to reach $2.66 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The robust growth is driven by the rising prevalence of liver metastases, leading to an increased demand for specialized medications and services for liver cancer patients. Additionally, advancements in therapeutic options are boosting the need for specialty pharmacy services, ensuring targeted and effective treatments for these patients.

Recent Development at Delcath Systems

Last month, Delcath Systems announced a recent publication in the Annals of Surgical Oncology, highlighting a study conducted by researchers at the Moffitt Cancer Center. The study evaluated DCTH's HEPZATO KIT (melphalan/Hepatic Delivery System) in treating patients with hepatic metastases from uveal melanoma.

DCTH Stock Price Performance

The company’s shares have risen 164.4% year to date compared with the industry’s 10% growth. The S&P 500 has witnessed an 18.4% rise in the same time frame.

Given the strong DCTH stock performance and positive CHEMOSAT study results, investors might consider maintaining or increasing their position in Delcath Systems, as the company's growth and clinical success indicate further stock appreciation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DCTH Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Delcath Systems carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Universal Health Services UHS, Quest Diagnostics DGX and ABM Industries ABM. While Universal Health Services sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Quest Diagnostics and ABM Industries carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Universal Health Services has an estimated long-term growth rate of 19%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 14.58%.

Universal Health Services has gained 41.1% compared with the industry's 34.8% growth year to date.

Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.20%. DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.31%.

Quest Diagnostics’ shares have risen 3.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 10.2% growth.

ABM Industries’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.34%.

ABM's shares have risen 24.1% year to date compared with the industry’s 11.9% growth.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

