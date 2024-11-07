Definity Financial Corp. Shows Resilience Amid Challenges

Definity Financial Corp. (TSE:DFY) has released an update.

Definity Financial Corp. reported a 9.9% growth in gross written premiums during Q3 2024, driven by strong performance in personal auto and commercial insurance sectors. Despite facing significant catastrophe losses, the company maintained a solid financial position with a book value per share increase of 17.9% from the previous year. Operating net income stood at $14.6 million, highlighting the company’s resilience and strategic focus amid challenging conditions.

