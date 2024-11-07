News & Insights

Stocks
DH

Definitive Healthcare reports Q3 adjusted EPS 10c, consensus 8c

November 07, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $62.7M, consensus $61.72M. “Our financial performance this quarter exceeded the high end of our guidance on revenue, adjusted net income, and adjusted EBITDA,” said Kevin Coop, CEO of Definitive Healthcare (DH). “We experienced an improvement in expansion sales compared to Q2, and were pleased to welcome back several former customers, who either saw improvements in their financial situations or recognized the strategic value they were missing by not having access to our data and solutions. While it’s still early, we view these dynamics as promising indicators of momentum ahead.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.