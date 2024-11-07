Definitive Healthcare reports Q3 adjusted EPS 10c, consensus 8c

Reports Q3 revenue $62.7M, consensus $61.72M. “Our financial performance this quarter exceeded the high end of our guidance on revenue, adjusted net income, and adjusted EBITDA,” said Kevin Coop, CEO of Definitive Healthcare (DH). “We experienced an improvement in expansion sales compared to Q2, and were pleased to welcome back several former customers, who either saw improvements in their financial situations or recognized the strategic value they were missing by not having access to our data and solutions. While it’s still early, we view these dynamics as promising indicators of momentum ahead.”

