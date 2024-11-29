Defiance Silver Updates on Mexican Projects

Defiance Silver (TSE:DEF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Defiance Silver is making progress on new technical reports for its Tepal and San Acacio projects, following a resolution of past legal issues. The company is collaborating with Micon International Limited and SGS Geological Services to update resource estimates and prepare new assessments, anticipating completion by mid-December.
For further insights into TSE:DEF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.