Defiance Silver Updates on Mexican Projects

Defiance Silver is making progress on new technical reports for its Tepal and San Acacio projects, following a resolution of past legal issues. The company is collaborating with Micon International Limited and SGS Geological Services to update resource estimates and prepare new assessments, anticipating completion by mid-December.

