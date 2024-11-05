News & Insights

Defence Tech Holding SpA to be Delisted by Tinexta

November 05, 2024 — 04:20 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Defence Tech Holding SpA (IT:DTH) has released an update.

Defence Tech Holding SpA is set to be delisted as Tinexta Defence S.r.l. secures over 90% of its share capital through a public purchase offer. The move will lead to the shares being removed from trading on Euronext Growth Milan, affecting shareholders who haven’t sold their shares by the deadline. This acquisition marks a significant consolidation for Tinexta, reshaping Defence Tech’s market presence.

