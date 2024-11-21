Deere sees FY25 Production and Precision Ag net sales down 15%

Sees FY25 Production and Precision Ag operating margin 17%-18%. Sees FY25 Small Ag and Turf net sales down 10%, operating margin 13%-14%. Sees FY25 Construction Forestry net sales down 29%. Sees FY25 Financial Services net income $750M. Sees FY25 effective tax rate 23%-25%, net operating cash flow $4.5B-$5.5B, R&D expenses down slightly, CapEx $1.6B. Comments taken from Q4earnings conference callpresentation slides.
