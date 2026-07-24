Deere (DE) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Deere (DE) closed the most recent trading day at $628.16, moving +2.97% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer witnessed a loss of 3.29% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 0.74%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Deere in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 20, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.85, marking a 2.11% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.87 billion, up 4.95% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $18.28 per share and a revenue of $41.51 billion, demonstrating changes of -1.19% and +6.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Deere. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% higher. Right now, Deere possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Deere is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.37. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.39 for its industry.

It's also important to note that DE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.57. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.99.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, positioning it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.