Deep Dive Into WisdomTree Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $13.5, along with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Marking an increase of 14.41%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $11.80.

The perception of WisdomTree by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $14.00 $12.00 George Sutton Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $13.50 $12.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $12.00 $11.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $13.00 $12.00

Discovering WisdomTree: A Closer Look

WisdomTree Inc is a financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, and solutions. It offers a broad range of ETFs and exchange-traded products (ETPs). The firm also engages in developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as its blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime.

WisdomTree: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining WisdomTree's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.86% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: WisdomTree's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.4%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WisdomTree's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WisdomTree's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.62.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

