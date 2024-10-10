Deep Dive Into Virgin Galactic Hldgs Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $23.8, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 34.25%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Virgin Galactic Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $47.00 $53.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $5.00 $35.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $53.00 $61.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $6.00 $8.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Adjusts Neutral $8.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Virgin Galactic Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Virgin Galactic Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Virgin Galactic Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Virgin Galactic Hldgs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Virgin Galactic Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Virgin Galactic Hldgs's Background

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is a United States-based vertically integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals & researchers, and it also manufactures advanced air and space vehicles. Using technologies, the company is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer its customers a multi-day, and transformative experience. This culminates in a spaceflight that includes views of Earth from space and several minutes of weightlessness that will launch from Spaceport America, New Mexico.

Financial Milestones: Virgin Galactic Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Virgin Galactic Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 125.55%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2222.16%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Virgin Galactic Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -23.09%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.06, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SPCE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Feb 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SPCE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.