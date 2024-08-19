Deep Dive Into UiPath Stock: Analyst Perspectives (16 Ratings)

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of UiPath (NYSE:PATH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 12 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.62, along with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Experiencing a 40.06% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $26.06.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive UiPath. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $16.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $15.00 Frederick Havemeyer Macquarie Lowers Neutral $12.00 $29.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $14.00 $28.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $19.00 $30.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $25.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $19.00 $28.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $13.00 $24.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $25.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $25.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $13.00 $27.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $14.00 $25.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Hold $14.00 $32.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $16.00 $30.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Hold $17.00 $28.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $25.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to UiPath. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UiPath compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for UiPath's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of UiPath's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind UiPath

UiPath offers an end-to-end cross-application enterprise automation platform. The platform leverages a range of automation technologies including robotic process automation, application programming interface, and artificial intelligence. UiPath's solution can automate a broad range of repetitive tasks across industries including claims processing, employee onboarding, invoice to cash, loan applications, and customer service.

UiPath's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: UiPath displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.72%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: UiPath's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): UiPath's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: UiPath's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

