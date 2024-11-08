Deep Dive Into TELA Bio Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $9.5, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. A 21.94% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $12.17.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of TELA Bio among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $5.00 $8.00 Caitlin Cronin Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $12.00 $15.00 Frank Takkinen Lake Street Lowers Buy $8.00 $14.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $8.00 $10.00 Caitlin Cronin Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TELA Bio. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TELA Bio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of TELA Bio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of TELA Bio's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into TELA Bio's Background

TELA Bio Inc is a United States-based medical technology company. The company is involved in developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. Its reinforced tissue matrices called OviTex improve the clinical outcomes and reduce costs of care in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The company's second portfolio of products, the OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix, addresses unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Financial Milestones: TELA Bio's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: TELA Bio displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TELA Bio's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -78.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TELA Bio's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -146.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TELA Bio's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -19.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 14.42, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

