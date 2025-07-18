Deep Dive Into Sweetgreen Stock: Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 17 analysts have released ratings for Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 11 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 5 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.59, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average has decreased by 20.59% from the previous average price target of $25.93.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sweetgreen. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Buy $22.00 $27.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $16.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $22.00 Anthony Trainor Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $19.00 - Andrew Charles TD Securities Lowers Hold $15.00 $25.00 Rahul Krotthapalli JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.00 $20.00 Anthony Trainor Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $19.00 - Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $16.00 - Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $15.00 $23.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Rahul Krotthapalli JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $25.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $23.00 $27.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $29.00 $35.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $24.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $20.00 $27.00 Rahul Krotthapalli JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $25.00 $32.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Buy $30.00 $35.00

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sweetgreen's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Sweetgreen Inc is a mission-driven, next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. Its bold vision is to be as ubiquitous as traditional fast food, but with the transparency and quality that consumers increasingly expect. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sweetgreen's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sweetgreen's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sweetgreen's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.96%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.76.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

