Deep Dive Into Smartstop Self Storage Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Smartstop Self Storage (NYSE:SMA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $38.5, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.32% from the previous average price target of $38.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Smartstop Self Storage by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Todd Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $40.00 $38.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $40.00 $38.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Announces Buy $40.00 - Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $38.00 - Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Announces Buy $38.00 - Wesley Golladay Baird Announces Outperform $38.00 - Todd Thomas Keybanc Announces Overweight $38.00 - Michael Mueller JP Morgan Announces Overweight $36.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Smartstop Self Storage. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Smartstop Self Storage compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Smartstop Self Storage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Smartstop Self Storage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Smartstop Self Storage's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Smartstop Self Storage

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The trust owns, acquires, and operates self-storage properties. It operates in two segments namely, self-storage operations which generates key revenue, and managed REIT platform business. The investment objective is to focus on investing in self-storage facilities and related self-storage real estate investments that are expected to support sustainable stockholder distributions over the long term.

Understanding the Numbers: Smartstop Self Storage's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Smartstop Self Storage showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.74% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Smartstop Self Storage's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Smartstop Self Storage's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Smartstop Self Storage's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Smartstop Self Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.82, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

