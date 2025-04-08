Deep Dive Into Praxis Precision Medicine Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Praxis Precision Medicine and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $108.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. Experiencing a 19.71% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $135.29.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Praxis Precision Medicine. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $85.00|$85.00 | |Joon Lee |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $85.00|$175.00 | |Joel Beatty |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $73.00|$117.00 | |Ami Fadia |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $85.00|$150.00 | |Douglas Tsao |HC Wainwright & Co. |Lowers |Buy | $105.00|$120.00 | |David Hoang |Deutsche Bank |Announces |Buy | $111.00|- | |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $150.00|$150.00 | |Joon Lee |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $175.00|$150.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Praxis Precision Medicine. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Praxis Precision Medicine. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Praxis Precision Medicine compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Praxis Precision Medicine compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Praxis Precision Medicine's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Praxis Precision Medicine's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Praxis Precision Medicine analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Praxis Precision Medicine

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is engaged in translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for patients affected by central nervous system disorders characterized by a neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. The company has generated three clinical-stage product candidates, ulixacaltamide (formerly known as PRAX-944), vormatrigine (formerly known as PRAX-628), and relutrigine (formerly known as PRAX-562), as well as PRAX-020 which has been in-licensed by UCB Biopharma SRL, or UCB.

Praxis Precision Medicine: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Praxis Precision Medicine's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1349.13% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Praxis Precision Medicine's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -786.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Praxis Precision Medicine's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Praxis Precision Medicine's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PRAX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PRAX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.