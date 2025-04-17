Deep Dive Into NeoGenomics Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.0, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.46% lower than the prior average price target of $19.20.

A clear picture of NeoGenomics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Matthew Sykes |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $15.00|$17.00 | |David Westenberg |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $18.00|$21.00 | |Derik De Bruin |B of A Securities |Lowers |Neutral | $16.00|$19.00 | |Mike Matson |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $18.00|$19.00 | |Matthew Sykes |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $18.00|$20.00 |

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NeoGenomics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NeoGenomics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

NeoGenomics Inc provides oncology diagnostic testing and consultative services which include technical laboratory services and professional interpretation of laboratory test results by licensed physicians or molecular experts in pathology and oncology. It operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in a single segment and derives revenue from clients by providing clinical cancer testing, interpretation, and consultative services, molecular and NGS testing, comprehensive technical and professional services offerings, clinical trials and research, validation laboratory services, and oncology data solutions.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: NeoGenomics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: NeoGenomics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.91%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NeoGenomics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NeoGenomics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: NeoGenomics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.67.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

