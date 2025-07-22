Deep Dive Into MSA Safety Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $190.75, a high estimate of $203.00, and a low estimate of $182.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.22% increase from the previous average price target of $190.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive MSA Safety. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $203.00 $183.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Announces Hold $182.00 - Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Lowers Buy $183.00 $188.00 Jeff Van Sinderen B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $195.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MSA Safety. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MSA Safety. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MSA Safety compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MSA Safety compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MSA Safety's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of MSA Safety's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MSA Safety analyst ratings.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Inc makes safety products that are used to protect workers in the oil and gas and mining industries. The products include breathing apparatuses, fall protection, portable gas detection systems, industrial head protection, fire and rescue helmets, and fixed gas and flame detection systems. End markets include the fire service, contractor, industrial, mining, oil and gas, and utilities industries. The company's reportable geographic segments are Northern North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company's operating segments have been aggregated into three reportable segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

MSA Safety: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: MSA Safety's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: MSA Safety's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): MSA Safety's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MSA Safety's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.68%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, MSA Safety adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSA

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Stifel Initiates Coverage On Hold May 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MSA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.