Deep Dive Into Knightscope Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Knightscope, revealing an average target of $15.75, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has decreased by 18.18% from the previous average price target of $19.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Knightscope is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Edward Woo Ascendiant Capital Lowers Buy $30.00 $32.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $12.00 $16.00 Max Michaelis Lake Street Lowers Buy $9.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Knightscope. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Knightscope. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Knightscope compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Knightscope compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Knightscope's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Knightscope's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Knightscope's Background

Knightscope Inc is a security technology company based in Silicon Valley. It designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs), autonomous charging stations, the proprietary Knightscope Security Operations Center software user interface, Emergency Communication Devices platform with real-time on-site data collection and analysis and a proprietary interface for both indoor and outdoor usage. In addition, it developed and operates the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) which allows real-time data access, a service accessible to all its clients.

Knightscope: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Knightscope's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.64%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Knightscope's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -247.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Knightscope's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -55.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Knightscope's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -26.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

