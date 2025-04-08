Deep Dive Into JELD-WEN Holding Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 5 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for JELD-WEN Holding, revealing an average target of $6.94, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 21.85% lower than the prior average price target of $8.88.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of JELD-WEN Holding by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Matthew Bouley |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $5.00|$6.00 | |Matthew Bouley |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $6.00|$9.00 | |Jeffrey Stevenson |Loop Capital |Lowers |Hold | $8.00|$10.00 | |Keith Hughes |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $7.00|$11.00 | |Mike Dahl |RBC Capital |Lowers |Underperform | $5.00|$7.00 | |Susan Maklari |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $8.00|$9.00 | |John Lovallo |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $7.50|$9.00 | |Susan Maklari |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $9.00|$10.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to JELD-WEN Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into JELD-WEN Holding's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind JELD-WEN Holding

JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing. The company designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior building products, offering a selection of doors, windows, walls, and related products. The products are used in the new construction of residential single and multi-family homes and non-residential buildings. The firm's operating segments are North America, Europe, and Australasia. It generates a majority of its revenue from North America.

JELD-WEN Holding's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: JELD-WEN Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -12.27%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: JELD-WEN Holding's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): JELD-WEN Holding's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.13, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

