Deep Dive Into Health Catalyst Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $6.0, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. A 11.76% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $6.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Health Catalyst among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $4.00 $5.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $9.00 $10.00 David Grossman Stifel Raises Hold $5.50 $5.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Buy $6.50 $7.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $5.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Health Catalyst. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Health Catalyst. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Health Catalyst compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Health Catalyst compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Health Catalyst's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Health Catalyst's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Health Catalyst Better

Health Catalyst Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It has two operating segments. The Technology segment, the key revenue driver, includes data platforms, analytics applications, and support services. This generates revenues mainly from contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees; the Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsourcing, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers to more fully configure and utilize the benefits of the technology offerings.

Health Catalyst's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Health Catalyst showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.28% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Health Catalyst's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -29.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Health Catalyst's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.4% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Health Catalyst's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Health Catalyst's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

