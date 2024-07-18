Deep Dive Into Harmonic Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Harmonic, presenting an average target of $18.0, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Harmonic by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Harmonic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Harmonic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Harmonic's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Harmonic analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Harmonic: A Closer Look

Harmonic Inc designs and manufactures video infrastructure products and system solutions to deliver video and broadband services to consumer devices. The firm operates in two segments: Video, which sells video processing, production, and playout solutions to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications providers; and Broadband which sells broadband access solutions and related services. Majority of the revenue generated from the company is from United States.

Harmonic's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Harmonic's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -22.57% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -6.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harmonic's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harmonic's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Harmonic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.38, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HLIT

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Needham Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Aug 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for HLIT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.