Deep Dive Into Five9 Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 3 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $33.54, with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 27.61% lower than the prior average price target of $46.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Five9 among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $31.00 $36.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Announces Overweight $35.00 - Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $33.00 $60.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $35.00 $55.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $35.00 $30.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $40.00 $55.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $52.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $28.00 $45.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $36.00 $58.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $45.00 Lauren Lieberman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Five9. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Five9 compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Five9's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Five9

Five9 offers cloud-native contact center software enabling digital customer service, sales, and marketing engagement. The company's Virtual Contact Center platform combines core telephony functionality, omnichannel engagement, and various modules into a unified cloud contact-center-as-a-service, or CCaaS, platform. Five9's modules include digital self-service, agent assist technology, workflow automation, as well as workforce optimization solutions that optimize call center efficiency, and manage interaction quality and agent performance.

Five9: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Five9 displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Five9's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five9's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.09%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five9's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.03%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Five9's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

