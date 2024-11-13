Deep Dive Into EVgo Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Ratings for EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for EVgo, presenting an average target of $6.55, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average reflects an increase of 33.95% from the previous average price target of $4.89.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of EVgo by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $10.00 $6.00 William Grippin UBS Raises Buy $8.50 $4.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Raises Outperform $8.00 $4.00 Gabe Daoud TD Cowen Raises Buy $7.00 $5.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Announces Overweight $7.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $5.00 $5.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $5.00 $5.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $5.00 $5.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $5.00 $5.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EVgo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EVgo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of EVgo's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into EVgo's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EVgo analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know EVgo Better

EVgo owns and operates a public direct current fast-charging network in the US. Its network of charging stations provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure to consumers and businesses. The network is capable of charging all EV models and meets all charging standards currently available in the US. EVgo partners with national and regional chains of grocery stores, automotive original equipment manufacturers, hotels, shopping centers, gas stations, parking lot operators, local governments, and independent property owners to locate and deploy its EV charging infrastructure.

EVgo: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining EVgo's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.78% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: EVgo's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EVgo's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -52.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): EVgo's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: EVgo's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.86. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

