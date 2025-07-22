Deep Dive Into Core Natural Resources Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Core Natural Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $93.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $78.00. Highlighting a 7.97% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $101.33.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Core Natural Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $112.00 Myles Allsop UBS Lowers Buy $78.00 $80.00 Myles Allsop UBS Announces Buy $80.00 - Nathan Martin Benchmark Lowers Buy $105.00 $112.00

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Core Natural Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Core Natural Resources Inc is a producer and exporter of coal. The company owns and operates longwall mining operations in the nation and export terminals on the Eastern seaboard. The principal activity involves mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold to power generators.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Core Natural Resources's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 86.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Core Natural Resources's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.81%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Core Natural Resources's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Core Natural Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Core Natural Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

