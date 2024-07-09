Deep Dive Into CME Gr Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CME Gr (NASDAQ:CME) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $213.88, with a high estimate of $235.00 and a low estimate of $187.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.64%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CME Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Repetto Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $235.00 $250.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $226.00 $226.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $187.00 $206.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $228.00 $226.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Neutral $216.00 $209.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $206.00 $198.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $226.00 $222.00 Andrew Bond Rosenblatt Raises Sell $187.00 $185.00

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The CME was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its initial public offering. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival, CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P Dow Jones Indices, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX in 2018, it has also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed income trading, and collateral optimization.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: CME Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CME Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 56.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

