Deep Dive Into BXP Stock: Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated BXP (NYSE:BXP), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $84.57, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. This current average has increased by 13.23% from the previous average price target of $74.69.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of BXP's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $89.00 $88.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Buy $88.00 $80.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $85.00 - Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $80.00 $64.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Neutral $80.00 $75.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $88.00 $65.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $91.00 $82.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $105.00 $78.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $84.00 $77.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $82.00 $76.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $73.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $78.00 $70.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $77.00 $76.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $77.00 $67.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BXP. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BXP compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for BXP's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into BXP's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BXP analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind BXP

BXP Inc. owns over 180 properties consisting of approximately 53 million rentable square feet of space. The portfolio is dominated by office buildings and is spread across major cities such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Washington, D.C., region. The real estate investment trust also owns limited retail, hotel, and residential properties.

Financial Insights: BXP

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: BXP's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: BXP's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.73% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BXP's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BXP's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.95, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BXP

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Outperform In-Line Jan 2022 BMO Capital Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Jan 2022 Deutsche Bank Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BXP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.